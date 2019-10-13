United Services Automobile Association Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth about $5,680,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 201.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 29.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,267,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 284,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRN opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.99. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research set a $22.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 108,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

