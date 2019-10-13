United Services Automobile Association Has $560,000 Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.