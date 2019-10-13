United Services Automobile Association Has $625,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $174,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $236,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,381,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,899. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $90.46 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

