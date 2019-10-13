United Services Automobile Association Purchases 365 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $61,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Everbridge by 68.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Everbridge by 38.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.89. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $571,582.55. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,172. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.