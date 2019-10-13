UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UTGN stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. UTG has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

