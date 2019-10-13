ValuEngine Downgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Hold

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, GMP Securities started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 71.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 93,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 177,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

