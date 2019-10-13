ValuEngine Lowers D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.23.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Motco bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

