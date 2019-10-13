ValuEngine Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 2.03. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

