Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.