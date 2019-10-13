Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 10,887 Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of FBL Financial Group worth $58,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

FFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of FFG opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

