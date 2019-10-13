Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,915,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Veeco Instruments worth $60,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

