Vanguard Group Inc. Has $69.96 Million Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,757,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $69,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria purchased 30,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted C. Nark purchased 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,788,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,057. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of AMRX opened at $2.72 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $813.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

