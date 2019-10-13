Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,568,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $71,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 37,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 427,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 65,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,822,000 after acquiring an additional 661,741 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 74,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of AMKR opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $113,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,784.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

