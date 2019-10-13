Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.41% of CEVA worth $55,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 976.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 286.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.17 million, a P/E ratio of 257.09 and a beta of 1.55. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of CEVA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $228,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

