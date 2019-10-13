Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 263,567 Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.89% of New Media Investment Group worth $56,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 994,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in New Media Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,799,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 156,503 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 490,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 406,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE NEWM opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $404.39 million during the quarter.

In other New Media Investment Group news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,093.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Reed bought 250,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,229.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

