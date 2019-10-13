Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 57,412 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.90% of Stewart Information Services worth $56,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 122.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 482.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James M. Chadwick sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $173,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,170.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STC opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $472.08 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

