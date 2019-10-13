Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,554,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

