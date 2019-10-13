Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Verint Systems worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.