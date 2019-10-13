Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 180,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,826,000 after acquiring an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,238,000 after acquiring an additional 335,938 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $408,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,381. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $172.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

