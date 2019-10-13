Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Village Super Market worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 25.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $26.09 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $373.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.37 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 1.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.