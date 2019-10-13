Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 175

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 189.05 ($2.47).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 161.30 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,602 ($20.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.58.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.