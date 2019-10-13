Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Lowered to Equal at Morgan Stanley

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

VNO opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,476,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 127,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,763,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,375,000 after buying an additional 374,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 859.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

