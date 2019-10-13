VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of VSE worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 133,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in VSE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VSE by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other VSE news, Director Calvin Scott Koonce purchased 2,400 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.27 per share, with a total value of $70,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,840,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,866,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $189.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

