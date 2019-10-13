Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

NYSE VMC opened at $147.44 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

