We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 102.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $120.81 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average is $125.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Maxim Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.