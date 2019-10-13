We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Carbonite were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,653,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

NASDAQ CARB opened at $14.47 on Friday. Carbonite Inc has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $495.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carbonite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Carbonite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $35.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

