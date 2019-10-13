We Are One Seven LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,183,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,287,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $150.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

