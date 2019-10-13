We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PS opened at $16.39 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,577,579.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $67,718.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,600 shares of company stock worth $1,262,906 and have sold 112,995 shares worth $3,146,014. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

