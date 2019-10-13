Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 20,250 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,951,000 after buying an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2,776.5% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 790,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,175,000 after buying an additional 762,712 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 693,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $16,094,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

