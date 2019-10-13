Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 3,025 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $9,332,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $2,311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,441,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,936. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

