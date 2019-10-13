Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,710,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $106.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

