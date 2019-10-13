Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,536,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,245 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $142.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

