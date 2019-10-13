Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Target by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Target by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Target by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 663,782 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $112.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.