Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 200 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 81,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

