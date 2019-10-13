Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pearson were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pearson PLC has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.