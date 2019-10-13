Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,005 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Ardelyx worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 81.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 297.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARDX. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $4.65 on Friday. Ardelyx Inc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $268.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

