Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $158,000 Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,051,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 289,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,932,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 147,317 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Scholar Rock by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SRRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

