Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $166,000 Holdings in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of TransEnterix worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TransEnterix by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 271,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 921.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.62.

TransEnterix stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

