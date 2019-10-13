Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $175,000 Stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 99.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 72,339 shares during the last quarter.

LJPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12). The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 891.53% and a negative return on equity of 715.12%. Analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

