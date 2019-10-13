Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 487 Shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of PXMV stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09.

Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Mid Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Mid Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials and utilities.

