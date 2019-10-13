Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Seres Therapeutics worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,172 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,575 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

