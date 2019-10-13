Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,089 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Kingstone Companies worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 83,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kingstone Companies news, insider Barry Goldstein acquired 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,552.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 613,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,228.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,950 shares of company stock worth $105,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KINS. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Kingstone Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

