West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

Shares of WST stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

