Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 115,054 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period.

HYI stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

