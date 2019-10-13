WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTBDY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. WHITBREAD PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

