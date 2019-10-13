Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 30th total of 871,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2,810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,797,000 after purchasing an additional 724,950 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 19,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 603,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 600,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 556,935 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $188.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on WLTW. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

