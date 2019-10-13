Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €225.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €195.80 ($227.67).

Shares of WDI opened at €142.05 ($165.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of €147.27 and a 200-day moving average of €140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1 year high of €187.00 ($217.44).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

