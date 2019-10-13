Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.