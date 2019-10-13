WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSP. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.81.

WSP Global stock opened at C$77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$74.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.89. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$56.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 307,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$23,960,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,317,450.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

