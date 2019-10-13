W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,473 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of W&T Offshore worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 43.9% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 383,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 116,991 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 70,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 446,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 128,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.89.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Williford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,329.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $406,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 161,913 shares of company stock valued at $670,299 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

